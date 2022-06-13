Malaysian police tracking down 4 suspects for armed robbery involving luxury watches in JB restaurant

STAFF, CUSTOMERS FLED RESTAURANT IN FEAR

Ms Chan, the waitress, told CNA that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, she had rushed to the front counter to inform her colleagues about what was happening.

This triggered chaos, as restaurant staff and customers fled the scene, many of them rushing out of the front door, she said.

However, Ms Chan said that a customer, whom she later found was a Singaporean, went into the private room after the suspects had left.

The customer, along with a restaurant staff member, helped to tend to the injuries of the two men.

“One of them had a big gash on his arm while the other was bleeding from his back. It was only four hours later, around 5pm, that the restaurant resumed operations,” said Ms Chan.

The three individuals who were robbed were employees of local watch retailer V-Time. Director of V-Time, Mr Jimmy Cai, told CNA that one of his employees who injured his arm during the incident had to undergo an operation.

“He is suffering from nerve damage and doctors say it might take six months for him to recover fully,” said Mr Cai.

Mr Cai also told CNA that his employees had attended the meeting because they were scheduled to finalise a deal involving the luxury watches with a client who they had been in contact with.

He added that the client, who referred to himself as “Datuk Sim”, had booked a private room at Monet Music Restaurant last Wednesday and ordered food worth more than RM5,000 (US$1,131).

Mr Cai believed that the buyer had planned the robbery, as the latter’s representatives did not show up for the meeting. He also noted that the four suspects knew which room to enter to rob the victims.

He also said the robbers left with three Rolex watches, including one which was worn by one of his employees, as well as a gold ring belonging to the female employee.

Mr Cai said that the watches stolen were worth around RM500,000 in total.

“I think we have to relook and ensure that our clients are genuinely interested to buy from us, for the safety of our employees,” said Mr Cai.

Manager for Monet Music Restaurant Mr Sean Tay told CNA that the outlet was looking to step up security measures to ensure the safety of its customers.

“We have installed CCTV cameras but we also want to hire more security personnel as well,” said Mr Tay.

“We were not the target for this robbery but we are not taking anything for granted."