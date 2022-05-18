JB-Singapore RTS Link to absorb at least 35% of Causeway traffic, says Malaysia’s MRT Corp

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is expected to absorb at least 35 per cent of the traffic at the Causeway once it commences operations in January 2027, said the chief executive officer of Mass Rapid Transit Corp (MRT Corp).

Mr Mohd Zarif Hashim told reporters on Wednesday (May 18): “The RTS is able to transport 10,000 people per hour, each direction. If you look at those numbers … we are able to absorb at least 35 per cent from the Causeway traffic (at pre COVID-19 levels).”

“That's the least we should be able to achieve,” he added.

Prior to the pandemic, around 350,000 people commuted daily between Singapore and Malaysia using the Causeway.

MRT Corp is the developer and owner of the civil infrastructure for the Malaysian section of the rail project.

Mr Mohd Zarif added that construction for the Malaysia side of the project was on schedule and the pace is “picking up”.

In December last year, he stated that progress was on track despite two minor setbacks - a land acquisition issue at the Wadihana area as well as the movement of water pipes from the construction site of Bukit Chagar station.

On Wednesday, Mr Mohd Zarif said that these issues have been resolved and that the project will be completed as planned by December 2026.

“What we are looking at now is to reduce travel time from JB to Woodlands North. If possible, we would like it to be ‘five, five five’,” said Mr Mohd Zarif.

“Five minutes to clear immigration, five minutes for waiting time and travel and another five minutes to move out of the Woodlands North side. So 15 minutes overall travel time, this is what we are aiming for,” he explained.

To achieve this, MRT Corp would have to work closely with various government departments, such as immigration, customs as well as the Ministry of Health when it comes to pandemic-related matters, he said.