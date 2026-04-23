Johor Bahru’s Taman Pelangi set for facelift as RTS fuels high-density boom

JOHOR BAHRU: Mere kilometres from the Woodlands Causeway and the bustle of Johor Bahru’s city centre, Taman Pelangi feels like a throwback to a quieter era.

Long known for its rows of landed homes, vintage shophouses and ageing shopping arcades, the township has – depending on who one asks – either retained much of its old-world charm or lost its lustre.

At the heart of its commercial strip sits Pelangi Leisure Mall, a modest two-storey complex with peeling paint and grime-streaked walls that houses a Giant supermarket, bowling alley, massage parlour, eateries and small retailers.

For some shoppers, its appeal has waned. Singaporean retiree Godwin Tang, who crosses the border for shopping at least twice a month, said he visits the mall occasionally, typically when he needs to pick up groceries quickly.

“Most of the time it’s quite deserted,” said the 67-year-old. “If I have a choice, I’d rather go to bigger malls like Mid Valley Southkey or AEON Tebrau. They have more modern stores and a better vibe.”

But change could be coming to the quiet township.

Rising land values, fuelled in part by the upcoming RTS Link, are driving interest in the redevelopment of older sites, including Pelangi Leisure Mall, across Taman Pelangi.

According to business news outlet The Edge, the mall, which sits on a six-acre freehold site, has attracted interest from developer Exsim Group and could be transformed into a high-density, mixed-use development with residential and commercial components.