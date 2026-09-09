Johor police bust gangs linked to 17 car break-ins, including 4 Singapore vehicles at Desaru resorts

SINGAPORE: Johor police have arrested eight suspects believed to be involved in a series of 17 car break-ins and thefts across the state, including four cases involving Singapore vehicles at popular coastal resort destination Desaru.

The eight suspects - four Malaysian men, two Indonesian men, and two Indonesian women, aged 26 to 60 - were arrested in two raids on Monday (Sep 7) and Tuesday.

Police said the suspects targeted vehicles parked in open areas and along quiet roads, smashing car windows and stealing valuables that they either kept or sold for cash.

The Singapore cars that were broken into were parked at various resorts in the Desaru area on Sep 6, said Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Johor police advised vehicle owners not to leave valuables inside their vehicles and ensure that their vehicles are parked in well-lit areas.