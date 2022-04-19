Task force set up to find solutions for Causeway congestion: Johor chief minister

In a Facebook post after his visit, Mr Onn Hafiz wrote: “I apologise for any inconvenience and mistakes that occurred. We will further improve the existing system so that this can be avoided in the future.”

Congestion at the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia was a persistent issue before the COVID-19 pandemic enforced border closures in March 2020.

Prior to that, hundreds of thousands of travellers would regularly travel across the Causeway on a daily basis.

The RTS Link project aims to ease the congestion issue. It will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way.

The project had originally been scheduled for completion in 2024, with the Malaysia and Singapore governments signing a bilateral agreement to build the link in 2018.

However the project was suspended after the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in Malaysia.

The project officially resumed in July last year, with a bilateral ceremony to mark the occasion held on the Causeway. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his then-Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin were both in attendance.

The project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$3.25 billion), with Singapore bearing 61 per cent of the cost.

During his three-day visit to Singapore, Mr Onn Hafiz also met with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Mr Onn Hafiz wrote: “Many things were discussed in this meeting, including how Johor can increase cooperation with Singapore. Apart from that, we also talked about the economy, infrastructure, and youths.”