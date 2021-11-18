Helping the poor, revitalising businesses the main principles of Johor’s 2022 budget, says chief minister

Mr Hasni said that in the 2022 budget, the state government will set aside RM161 million to help the low income households in Johor cover their cost of living expenses, through monthly allowances of between RM150 and RM750.

About 18,000 people are expected to benefit from the assistance, said Mr Hasni.

The state will also spend RM21.4 million to be channeled for other programmes to help the low income households.

They include initiatives to help 32,000 school children of low income families to purchase school uniform and stationery, food baskets for the poor as well as subsidies for rent and utility bills.

Among the initiatives to boost the economic sectors in Johor, a total of RM100 million will be set aside for small and medium businesses across the state to obtain interest-free loans. The interest for these loans will be absorbed by the state government, said Mr Hasni.

“This initiative will give some relief to entrepreneurs who are facing cash flow problems in their businesses,” said Mr Hasni.

For the tourism sector in Johor, the state government will spend RM4 million as special incentives to help the industry players revive the sector.

Of this amount, RM621,000 would be given to 621 tour guides, RM414,000 to 207 budget hotel operators, RM372,000 to 186 tour agencies, RM233,000 to 232 chalet operators and RM82,000 to 82 tour boat operators.

As part of the 2022 Budget, Mr Hasni also stated that around 20,000 e-hailing drivers, taxi drivers and food delivery riders will receive a one-off payment of between RM100 and RM150.

He said that RM2.7 million has been allocated for this programme.

Mr Hasni also announced that all civil servants in the state government will receive a special payment of half a month's salary or a minimum of RM1,000 at the end of 2021.

He said the special payout would also include religious school teachers, those working at community-based rehabilitation centres, and religious kindergarten teachers.

All 56 state assemblymen in the state Johor will also be given RM200,000 annually for them to take better care of their constituents, regardless of their political party.

Each assemblyman would also receive an additional RM50,000 a year to help organise celebrations for major festivals such as Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and Deepavali.

On infrastructural development in the state, Mr Hasni said that the state government will embark on the upgrading works to improve the quality of water in Johor.

The overall works which would involve RM1.6 billion will be spent to raise the capacity of water treatment plants, upgrading pipeline drainage system and rehabilitate assets in water facilities.