Johor sultan tells teachers not to place students in danger by rejecting COVID-19 vaccination

JOHOR BAHRU: Teachers should set a good example and protect their students instead of placing them in danger by rejecting COVID-19 vaccination, said Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Monday (Aug 23).
In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim reiterated the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and the need to increase the inoculation rate to achieve herd immunity.
“Civil servants, including teachers, should not doubt the importance of getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” he said.
“My family and I have completed our vaccination doses. As I said before, do not be easily swayed by anti-vaxxers. Trust our certified medical professionals.
"Those rejecting vaccination without any valid reason are just opening themselves to the risk of being infected."
Sultan Ibrahim also hoped that all Johoreans will be vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can return to normal lives as before.
Johor reported 1,367 new cases on Monday.
Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has summoned the State Education Department director and 779 teachers in the state rejecting COVID-19 vaccination to have an audience with him.
"I will meet Johor Education Department director and the teachers at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan, along with Johor mufti and Johor state secretary this Friday," said Tunku Ismail in a tweet on Monday.
"This is so that people's health, safety and well-being are always protected."
The crown prince summoned the teachers on Sunday after State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang told the Johor State Assembly that a group of teachers in the state had refused to be inoculated.
As of Aug 19, he said a total of 45,448 or 96.26 per cent of teachers in Johor had received the first dose and 23,746 others had completed both doses of the vaccination.
Malaysia's daily new COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in the past few days. After reaching a peak of more than 23,500 cases on Aug 20, there were 17,672 new infections on Monday.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram