Johor sultan tells teachers not to place students in danger by rejecting COVID-19 vaccination

JOHOR BAHRU: Teachers should set a good example and protect their students instead of placing them in danger by rejecting COVID-19 vaccination, said Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Monday (Aug 23).

In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim reiterated the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and the need to increase the inoculation rate to achieve herd immunity.

“Civil servants, including teachers, should not doubt the importance of getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” he said.

“My family and I have completed our vaccination doses. As I said before, do not be easily swayed by anti-vaxxers. Trust our certified medical professionals.

"Those rejecting vaccination without any valid reason are just opening themselves to the risk of being infected."

Sultan Ibrahim also hoped that all Johoreans will be vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can return to normal lives as before.

Johor reported 1,367 new cases on Monday.