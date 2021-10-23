Johor crown prince says he tested positive for COVID-19, has since recovered

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered after two weeks of "down time".
He revealed this on Friday (Oct 22) through a series of Instagram stories.
In the first post, he uploaded a photograph of himself resting on a bed with a thumbs-up sign, with the caption “few days ago”.
He later posted further stories with the captions:
“Two weeks of Covid, and now ...
"The Tiger is back!"
He also wrote: "Few weeks of down time physically and psychologically. Thank you for the well wishes."
Some netizens took the opportunity to express their well wishes to Tunku Ismail on his Instagram post.
Instagram user kamlkaze_vlc wrote: "Wish TMJ good health constantly. Hope he is able to continue leading Johor and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the people."
Malaysia reported 5,828 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Friday that Johor and Terengganu will ease COVID-19 restrictions on Mondayas they move from phase 3 to 4 of the national recovery plan.
