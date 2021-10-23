Johor crown prince says he tested positive for COVID-19, has since recovered

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered after two weeks of "down time".

He revealed this on Friday (Oct 22) through a series of Instagram stories.

In the first post, he uploaded a photograph of himself resting on a bed with a thumbs-up sign, with the caption “few days ago”.

He later posted further stories with the captions:

“Two weeks of Covid, and now ...

"The Tiger is back!"

He also wrote: "Few weeks of down time physically and psychologically. Thank you for the well wishes."