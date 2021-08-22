Johor crown prince summons state education director, teachers over COVID-19 vaccine rejections

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Sunday (Aug 22) summoned the Johor Education Department director and 779 teachers who rejected COVID-19 vaccinations to meet him as soon as possible.

"I will meet with the Johor education director and the teachers concerned as soon as possible. Our priority is to overcome the pandemic so that the people and the state can return to life as normal," he said in a post on his Twitter account.

Johor Education Department deputy director for learning Shahilon Abd Halim is currently the department's acting director.

Tunku Ismail was commenting on a news report that 779 teachers in the state had rejected COVID-19 vaccinations.