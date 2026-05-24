Johor declares Monday special holiday after JDT football club wins Malaysia Cup

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has declared a special state public holiday on Monday (May 25) to celebrate Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club winning the Malaysia Cup on Saturday night.

Also known as the Southern Tigers, JDT beat Kuching City FC 2-0 in the final to win their fourth consecutive Malaysia Cup title, the only club to have ever achieved the feat.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the special holiday was declared with the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“This victory is a gift to the people of Johor and JDT supporters who have stood firmly behind the team through thick and thin, in every match, every season,” Onn Hafiz wrote on Facebook.

He said the success proved the continued commitment of the Johor leadership in developing modern high performance football that made JDT the state’s pride and a respected team at the national and Asian level, Bernama reported.