Johor state polls: Anwar Ibrahim denies rift in Pakatan Harapan 

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday (Mar 5) denied that the opposition coalition is in disarray, adding that its focus is on defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state election.

“Now people are saying that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is different, (separate from) Pakatan Harapan. I want to remind (you). I am the president of PKR. I am also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan.

“In all election campaigns, I have never abandoned my friends … I help garner support for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) candidates in areas they are contesting,” he said during a campaign speech in Johor Bahru.

Mr Anwar was addressing perceptions that PH has been plagued by disunity in the state polls.

PKR decided to use its own logo for the Johor state polls while Amanah and DAP are contesting under the PH umbrella.

Previously, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the party decided to use its own logo for the Johor polls as the PH logo “had too much baggage” due to its association with the coalition’s 22-month stint as the federal government.

“It had its achievements, but also many shortcomings. This included the empowerment of a faction in Keadilan that eventually took part in the Sheraton Move, which led to the downfall of the elected PH government. Fairly or unfairly, the PH logo has become a symbol of that era,” he said in a series of tweets on Jan 26.

Mr Nik Nazmi added that the PKR logo is more recognisable than the PH logo in the semi-rural seats, where PKR often contests.

PKR is contesting in 20 seats, while Amanah and DAP are contesting in 16 and 14 seats respectively.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which is allied to PH, is contesting in seven seats. MUDA and PKR, however, have both decided to contest in Larkin, potentially splitting the votes.

DAP and Amanah had earlier made way for MUDA to contest in six seats, namely Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.

Local media had reported that the decision to allow MUDA to contest the Puteri Wangsa seat had irked PKR with some party leaders questioning the move. They claimed that the “easy-to-win” seats should not be given to parties whose loyalty to the opposition was untested.