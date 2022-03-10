Johor polls: Politicians on campaign trail trade barbs over Putrajaya border reopening announcement

“If the prime minister is truly confident that BN is in a position of strength, he should have opened the borders before Apr 1 to let the people make their choice. But he is perhaps sure that the hundreds of thousands (of Johoreans who are working in Singapore) will not vote for BN. That’s why he is blocking them,” added the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

In a statement last Saturday, Mr Ismail Sabri said BN must achieve a “big win” in Johor to ensure stability in the state government, targeting two-thirds or 38 out of the 56 seats in the state assembly.

“God willing, based on the hard work and strong willpower from the Barisan Nasional grassroots, the coalition will win the Johor state elections. We only have one choice, to win big! The word defeat is not in our battle dictionary,” he added.

REOPENING DECISION INVOLVED “POLITICAL CALCULATIONS”: DAP

Mr Liew Chin Tong, Johor chief for PH component party Democratic Action Party (DAP), told CNA on Wednesday that he supported the decision by the federal government to reopen borders. However, he questioned why there was a gap of more than three weeks between the announcement and the implementation.

Like Mr Anwar, Mr Liew also claimed that only implementing the border reopening after the elections could be an attempt to prevent voters from travelling home in big numbers to cast their ballots.

“Why is the timing like this? Why announce now but only implement it on Apr 1? This is because of the Johor election. It is because this is the number one issue that voters in Southern Johor care about,” Mr Liew noted.