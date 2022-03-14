Johor government should be led by younger candidate: Caretaker chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s caretaker chief minister Hasni Mohammad said on Monday (Mar 14) that the new state government to be formed after Barisan Nasional’s (BN) emphatic victory in the state polls should be led by a younger candidate.

BN cruised to victory on Saturday, clinching 40 seats out of 56 in the state legislature.

After the victory was confirmed, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters that the coalition was set to nominate Mr Hasni to the sultan of Johor as the chief minister candidate to lead the next state government.

However, in a statement released on Monday evening, Mr Hasni, 62, urged the party leadership to choose a younger person to lead the new government.

“Looking at the support and the importance of youths in the development of Johor state, and also for long-term peace in the state, I suggest that the party leadership choose a younger candidate,” said Mr Hasni.

He added that the state government under his leadership had pledged to ensure Johor remains competitive in facing the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“God willing under the new leadership, Johor will be more safe and prosperous,” he added.