Johor polls: Refreshed slate for PM Anwar’s PH, lean lineup for opposition PN as campaigning kicks off

MACHAP, Johor: The campaign for the Johor’s Jul 11 state elections kicked off on Saturday (Jun 27) with contests confirmed in all 56 seats of the state assembly with a total of 172 candidates.

The incumbent ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) and the biggest opposition block Pakatan Harapan (PH) have fielded candidates to contest in every seat, as earlier pledged by their respective leaders - Johor caretaker chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with PH introducing a lineup of mostly new faces.

But Perikatan Nasional (PN), which forms the biggest opposition block at the federal level, is contesting just 33 seats in total, despite saying a month ago that it planned to contest all 56.

The embattled coalition is plagued by infighting between its main component parties Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Analysts told CNA that PN’s decision to not contest the other 23 constituencies could benefit BN as it will likely not split the ethnic Malay votes, increasing the latter's chances of clinching these seats.