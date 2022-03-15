Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi sworn in as Johor chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been appointed Johor’s new chief minister on Tuesday (Mar 15).

He was sworn in at Istana Bukit Serene by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

A statement on the sultan’s Facebook page read: “Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi has taken the oath of office as Johor’s 19th chief minister in front of His Majesty Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, March 15.”

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony was Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, former chief minister Hasni Mohammad and Johor’s state secretary Azmi Rohani.

Mr Onn Hafiz’s appointment came after Barisan Nasional (BN) cruised to victory in the state election last Saturday, clinching 40 out of 56 seats in the state legislature.