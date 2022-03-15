Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi sworn in as Johor chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been appointed Johor’s new chief minister on Tuesday (Mar 15).
He was sworn in at Istana Bukit Serene by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.
A statement on the sultan’s Facebook page read: “Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi has taken the oath of office as Johor’s 19th chief minister in front of His Majesty Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, March 15.”
Also present at the swearing-in ceremony was Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, former chief minister Hasni Mohammad and Johor’s state secretary Azmi Rohani.
Mr Onn Hafiz’s appointment came after Barisan Nasional (BN) cruised to victory in the state election last Saturday, clinching 40 out of 56 seats in the state legislature.
His appointment has come as a surprise as United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said previously that caretaker chief minister Mr Hasni will be the party's only candidate for the post if BN won the Johor election.
Mr Hasni was Johor’s chief minister from February 2020 until when the state assembly was dissolved in January 2022 to pave the way for polls.
After BN’s victory on Saturday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the coalition’s chairman said that it would nominate Mr Hasni to the sultan as chief minister candidate.
However, in a statement released on Monday evening, Mr Hasni, 63, said the new state government should be led by a younger candidate.
“Looking at the support and the importance of youths in the development of Johor state, and also for long-term peace in the state, I suggest that the party leadership choose a younger candidate,” said Mr Hasni, who is the Benut assemblyman.
Prior to the Johor state elections, Mr Onn Hafiz, 43, served as the state’s tourism, youth and sports committee chairman.
Mr Onn Hafiz is the nephew of Malaysian Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and great-grandson of United Malay National Organisation (UMNO) founder Onn Jaafar.
In Saturday's polls, Mr Onn Hafiz won the Machap seat comfortably, getting 11,029 votes while his nearest challenger Mr Azlisham Azahar from Perikatan Nasional won 4,486 votes.