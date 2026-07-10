Johor state polls: Can smaller reformist parties like Bersama and MUDA break into PH’s urban seats?

JOHOR BAHRU: For the past four years, 26-year-old Rashifa Aljunied has been walking the grounds in Puteri Wangsa, a densely populated urban mixed constituency in Johor Bahru.

She was first a volunteer after the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (MUDA) breakthrough in the 2022 Johor state election saw the youth-focused party secure its first state assembly seat there.

Fast forward to 2026, and Rashifa is now MUDA’s candidate to defend the party’s incumbency in Puteri Wangsa in the upcoming Johor state polls to be held on Jul 11.

The rising costs of living, increasingly frequent floods and housing affordability are among the concerns she hears most from voters.

“They want to see more alternative political establishments that can represent their voices,” she told CNA.

“I want to be the best representative for them.”

The first-time candidate is taking on former education minister Maszlee Malik of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in a five-cornered contest that is closely watched.