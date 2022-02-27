Johor state polls: Candidates hit the ground running amid COVID-19 health protocols

“And we are familiar as well with campaigning online via social media. We are very comfortable,” he added.

Mr Zulkifli will be contesting in a six-cornered clash in Larkin, against Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Hairi Md Shah, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Zamil Najwah Arbain, Rasid Abu Bakar of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang)’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim as well as Independent candidate Norramadan Buan.

Campaigning for the Johor state elections have kicked off in full swing after nomination day on Saturday (Feb 26).

In line with health protocols set by the Election Commission, party candidates CNA spoke to have been striving to engage voters physically and via social media, while adapting to regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced a new set of COVID-19 health protocols for the Johor state elections.

Local media reports have stated that the protocols for the Johor polls are slightly more flexible as compared to protocols for the Melaka and Sarawak state elections held recently.

For instance, physical campaigning is now allowed. Candidates are permitted to visit homes and organise rallies during the 14-day period of campaigning between Feb 26 and Mar 11.

However, the rallies may only be organised at the party’s headquarters or official offices and not more than 100 people may be present.

For house-to-house visits, not more than five people are allowed to move at one time, and candidates are not allowed to enter the homes.

This has triggered some concern among party leaders.

For instance, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin was recently quoted as saying that the Election Commission should reconsider loosening the restrictions on campaigning protocols, which he claimed were strict and not very practical.

“It’s quite strict because we can only hold rallies in one place, such as party headquarters, so how can we expect all Johoreans to head there?

“It’s not practical if you ask me as social gatherings are already allowed, like weddings, so what’s the difference,” he reportedly said.