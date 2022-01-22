Johor sultan agrees to dissolve state assembly, paving the way for polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has dissolved the state assembly, paving the way for state polls to be held.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday (Jan 22), Sultan Ibrahim said he agreed to sign a letter to dissolve the Johor state assembly "to pave the way for the state election".

The statement said that the sultan met with Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad at 5pm at the Bukit Serene Palace in Johor Bahru, where he was presented with the dissolution letter for the state assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Hasni said that he would seek the consent of the sultan to dissolve the state assembly.

Mr Hasni was speaking to journalists on Saturday afternoon after a meeting with division heads from his party the United Malay National Organisation (UMNO).

“I will meet His Majesty (Sultan Ibrahim) at 5pm to brief him on what was discussed at the UMNO meeting,” said Mr Hasni.

“To discuss that I have consent from the (UMNO) liaison body to hold state elections."

Mr Hasni added that a press conference will be held at 6pm to give journalists more clarity on the matter.