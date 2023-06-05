Trio suspected of posing as police in Johor, mounting car chase on vehicle travelling to Genting Highlands

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian authorities are searching for three men who are believed to have posed as police personnel, mounting an expressway car chase in which they allegedly tailed a driver who was travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands.

Investigations were launched after the Kulai police department received a report on Monday (Jun 5) regarding footage of the incident that was widely shared on social media.

The incident is believed to have taken place along the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, which is in the state of Johor.

"A video uploaded by the owner of the Freeman Gan WT account on Facebook showed himself being chased by a car with individuals posing as policemen," said acting police chief superintendent Yusof Othman.

"The suspects are believed to be three men of uncertain ethnicity wearing face masks, and used blue beacon lights while making hand gestures for the victim to stop his vehicle."

The police report was lodged by a fellow officer and the man who posted the video has yet to file his own report, said Yusof.

Facebook user "Freeman Gan WT" said that he initially believed the individuals chasing him were real police officers as he observed flashing blue lights on their vehicle.

The driver said the encounter happened at about 5.40am in Kulai. He was taking a friend to Genting Highlands when he noticed that a car was tailing them.

"I continued driving, at about 37km, the car was next to mine again. And it was flashing a blue light, I thought it was the police and was about to pull over," he shared.

However, he became suspicious when he recalled how the car followed him at varying speeds. He then informed his friend that they might be dealing with "fake police".

The man added that he then decided to "race" the car to prevent it from pulling up in front of him.

He wrote in a Facebook post that he subsequently called the police, who advised him not to stop on the highway and instead proceed to the nearest police station if the car continued to tail them.

The man reiterated this advice in his Facebook post and emphasised the importance of not stopping along the road should other members of the public encounter similar situations.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact the Kulai District Police Headquarters or call 07-6637222. They can also contact the investigating officer at 010-7647789.