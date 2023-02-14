Johor chief minister proposes Tuas-Puteri Harbour ferry services to ease Second Link congestion

He said at that time that the terminal is a key international entry point that increases access for tourists to come to Johor. Mr Onn Hafiz said that last year, more than 141,000 tourists came from Batam and Tanjung Balai in Indonesia to Puteri terminal via ferry services owned and operated by Malaysia property developer UEM Sunrise.

Mr Onn Hafiz on Tuesday also shared other points of discussions between him and Mr Iswaran.

He said both of them agreed that the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link was a priority for both countries.

“I agree with his suggestion to closely monitor the project's development, and to set short term and medium term goals so that the project continues to be on track,” said Mr Onn Hafiz.

The cross-border rail project aims to connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru city to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway. It is scheduled to be operational by end-2026.

Mr Onn Hafiz also reiterated a commitment he said was made recently by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to increase motorcycle lanes at the immigration complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, which is linked to the Woodlands Causeway.

“It is generally known that the Johor-Singapore Causeway is one of the busiest land crossings in the world, with more than 300,000 Malaysians commuting daily from Johor Bahru to work in Singapore,” said Mr Onn Hafiz.