Johor government to provide free shuttle bus to ease congestion at BSI immigration complex
A photo of the congestion at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar. (Photo: Facebook/Onn Hafiz)

22 Apr 2022 11:34AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 11:50AM)
JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is providing free shuttle bus services from Friday (Apr 22) until the end of the month, to reduce the congestion at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex.

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the move aims to facilitate the people caught in the congestion at the pedestrian bridge from JB Sentral heading to the BSI building.

The decision to provide the service was made after a task force meeting with various departments and agencies on Thursday, said Mr Onn Hafiz on Facebook on Thursday.

The task force was set up recently to find solutions for the congestion issue at the Woodlands Causeway.

Mr Onn Hafiz said works to improve escalators have been identified as among the cause of the congestion for people using the pedestrian bridge between JB Sentral and BSI. These works are expected to be completed in the middle of June.

There are also a limited number of buses moving in and out of BSI, with bus operators only starting to operate from May 1 due to problems arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“The state government will commit to providing shuttle bus services for free," said Mr Onn Hafiz.

"I hope that with the steps taken by this government it can reduce congestion in JB Sentral and BSI and be able to provide comfort to consumers."

Mr Onn Hafiz said the shuttle bus will pick up passengers from Jalan Tun Razak (City Square) and Jalan Jim Quee to BSI every 10 minutes, and that the frequency of the services will be increased at peak hours and on public holidays.

Source: Bernama/yb

