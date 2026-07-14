Johor government calls for probe into startup community based in Forest City over alleged Israeli links

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has called for a probe into the operations of a startup community based in the Iskandar Puteri area following allegations that Israeli nationals have participated in its programme using second passports from other countries.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jul 14), Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi - who was recently sworn in for his second term - said that his state government is aware of public concerns over the operations of Network School in Johor’s Forest City.

The Network School brands itself as a physical co-living and co-learning community for tech founders, remote workers, and content creators located “on a Malaysian island off the coast of Singapore”.

“I affirm that the Johor state government will not allow any party to use this state as a base for introducing ideologies or movements that conflict with the laws, sovereignty, and interests of Johor and Malaysia,” he said.

Israeli passport holders are banned from entering Malaysia without prior permission from the Home Affairs Ministry as both countries do not maintain diplomatic ties.

Onn Hafiz said that he had asked the ministry, Immigration Department, police, Customs Department and other relevant security agencies to investigate the identities and nationalities of those involved with the Network School.

This also included investigations into the purpose of their entry into Malaysia and whether the reason for entering the country was consistent with the activities being carried out.

Authorities should also examine the travel documents and the alleged use of second passports by those linked to the organisation, he added.

Onn Hafiz said that the higher education and digital ministries as well as other relevant regulatory agencies have also been requested to determine the “true status of Network School’s operations”, including whether its programmes require registration or approval under Malaysian law.

CNA has reached out to Network School for comment.