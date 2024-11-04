Johor set to be first Malaysia state to offer ‘premium’ salaries for sectors related to proposed SEZ with Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is set to become the first state in Malaysia to offer “premium” salary packages for skilled workers, especially in specific sectors related to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The pledged starting salaries, which could reach up to RM5,000 (US$1,146) for those with degrees in specific sectors related to the proposed SEZ would be about twice the average RM2,700 starting salary in Malaysia for degree holders according to the Malaysian Employers Federation.

“What the Johor state government is doing is to ensure premium wages of RM4,000 for diploma holders and RM5,000 for those with the Malaysian Skills Certificate equivalent to a degree and I must acknowledge that no other state has done this far,” Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced at the launch of the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) on Sunday (Nov 3), as quoted by national news agency, Bernama.

“We recognise the fierce competition for retaining skilled workers, particularly given Singapore’s higher minimum wage after conversion … the minimum wage in Malaysia is RM1,700 (US$388) while the minimum wage in Singapore is (around) S$1,500 (US$1,138), equivalent to RM5,290,” Mr Ahmad Zahid added in his speech at the launch event held at Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

While Singapore does not have a minimum wage by law, the baseline gross wage for administrative assistants for example, has seen an adjustment to at least S$1,800 from July 2024 from S$1,500 in March 2023, under the Occupational Progressive Wages (OPW) developed by the National Wages Council (NWC).

The MSC is a formal certificate for skilled workers, issued by the Malaysian government.

Mr Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development and chairman of the National Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee, said that Johor’s initiative to establish JTDC was a strategic step in establishing a skilled workforce ecosystem in the state.