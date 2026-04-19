‘Live a good life’: Why these Singaporeans left the corporate world to be farmers in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Under the sweltering afternoon sun in Ulu Tiram, Johor, Imran Aljunied balanced on a ladder, reaching into a tangle of vines to pluck unripe pepper berries.

Sweat plastered his sunburnt face, but he was all smiles.

“We’re harvesting black pepper today,” the 40-year-old Singaporean said.

Imran helps manage A Little Wild, a 55-hectare farm he co-founded in 2020 with two other Singaporeans and a Malaysian. The farm, a former oil palm plantation, is about the size of 77 football fields and roughly 45 minutes’ drive from the Causeway.

His work days can stretch up to 12 hours but he said it beats his previous office job at a Singapore statutory board. The father of two has also traded life in a HDB flat in Singapore for a kampung house on the farm, where he lives with his wife and two children.

“I like the whole idea of community sufficiency. I’m not relying on any entity for my food and water … This gives me a sense of independence and freedom and I’m not beholden to (anyone),” Imran told CNA.