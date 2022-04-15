Adopt safe practices, say diving industry players off Johor’s Mersing coast amid accidents

In 2019, two Singaporeans who were kayaking near the Endau islands near Pulau Seri Buat were separated from their group and went missing. The dead body of one of the kayakers - Puah Geok Tin - was later found. Her partner kayaker Tan Eng Soon remains missing.

In the same year, a Singaporean diving instructor John Low was lost at sea for four days after the boat he was on capsized near Pulau Tioman. He was later rescued in Indonesian waters.

In 2014, French tourist Jerome Philippe Laurent was found dead after going missing while snorkelling. His body was found floating in the waters off Pulau Tioman.

Earlier in 2013, two Singaporeans, diving instructor Tan Seah Heng and his student, Lee Yong Yeow drowned after diving off Pulau Tioman.

In the same year, Singapore Management University professor Winston Koh was reported missing at sea during his first scuba diving trip at Pulau Dayang, off Mersing. His body was found four days later.

WHY THE STRONG CURRENTS AND HIGH WAVES?

Experts noted that while accidents at sea can occur anytime, the area off Mersing may carry higher risk due to the area’s topography.

Dr Zulfigar Yasin, a marine biology professor with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), told CNA that certain pockets of space around the islands are narrow, and these areas are prone to stronger current flow, especially during spring tides.

Spring tides are when the tides in the sea are at the highest. This occurs every two weeks during a new moon or full moon.

During spring tides, the current will be strong. Areas which are shallower will have stronger currents because water has to push through smaller spaces,” said Dr Zulfigar.

“This is especially seen for instance in the areas at the southern part of Tioman. So you have to be careful, look at the tide charts before diving,” he added.

Meanwhile, UMT’s Assoc Prof Mohd Fadzil noted that during the northeast monsoon between November and February every year, the waters off the east coast of peninsular Malaysia are rough.

During this period, most sea activities in areas off Mersing are prohibited.

However, Assoc Prof Mohd Fadzil explained that due to factors such as climate change, research has shown that the harsh conditions can also exist in the period outside of the monsoon season.

“Usually by April and May, the waters are quite calm and the weather is very warm. But based on our data and forecast, we can see that the currents remain strong in the waters off Johor,” he said.

He posited that for this year, the sea conditions have remained rough off Mersing due to the La Nina climate phenomenon.

During La Nina, winds that typically blow from the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean to the western part of the basin will intensify.

This causes more rain and cooler temperatures over equatorial Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.