Search efforts ongoing for 4 foreign divers missing off Mersing coast: Johor chief minister
Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi (right) speaking to the uniformed men involved in the search and rescue operation for four missing foreign divers in Mersing, Johor, on Apr 7, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Onn Hafiz)

Amir Yusof
07 Apr 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:31AM)
MERSING: Search efforts for four missing foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing are ongoing, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Thursday (Apr 7).

The divers are British national Adrian Peter, 46, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, French woman Alexa Alexandra, 18, and Dutch boy Nathan Renze, 14.

Mr Onn Hafiz confirmed that four divers went missing during a dive session at about nine nautical miles from Tanjung Leman, Mersing, on Wednesday. 

"We are devastated this morning, because there are four people we are still looking for around the Mersing islands," said Mr Onn Hafiz while speaking to the media at the rescue operation staging area in Mersing. 

"They disappeared yesterday. The four are foreign nationals, and one of them is a (dive) instructor," he added.

The chief minister said that the other three were upgrading their certification. 

He added that 90 personnel, including 30 divers, are involved in the search and rescue operation and pledged that officials will do everything to locate the missing divers "as soon as possible". 

Mr Onn Hafiz also said that the rescue operation will be done across 107 nautical miles, and will involve two helicopters and 18 rescue boats. 

"My message to the families (of the divers) is, we are doing all that we can in terms of search and rescue and we will do our best to find them as soon as possible," he said. 

"We will keep their families updated as soon as we can," he added. 

Local media reported on Wednesday that the four foreign nationals disappeared during a dive at Pulau Tokong Sanggul near the holiday island resort of Pulau Sibu, off Mersing. 

The rescue operation commenced at 4pm on Wednesday but was paused in the evening due to bad weather. 

Source: CNA/am(tx)

