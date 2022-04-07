Search efforts ongoing for 4 foreign divers missing off Mersing coast: Johor chief minister

MERSING: Search efforts for four missing foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing are ongoing, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Thursday (Apr 7).

The divers are British national Adrian Peter, 46, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, French woman Alexa Alexandra, 18, and Dutch boy Nathan Renze, 14.

Mr Onn Hafiz confirmed that four divers went missing during a dive session at about nine nautical miles from Tanjung Leman, Mersing, on Wednesday.

"We are devastated this morning, because there are four people we are still looking for around the Mersing islands," said Mr Onn Hafiz while speaking to the media at the rescue operation staging area in Mersing.

"They disappeared yesterday. The four are foreign nationals, and one of them is a (dive) instructor," he added.

The chief minister said that the other three were upgrading their certification.