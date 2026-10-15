Boy, 16, charged with murder of classmate in Johor

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy was charged on Thursday (Oct 15) with the murder of his classmate in Johor’s Batu Pahat district earlier this month.

The boy, who is in Form Four – the equivalent of Secondary Four in Singapore – is accused of killing Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, 16, at the secondary school SMK Dato’ Seth in Yong Peng between 2.30pm and 4pm on Oct 3, Malaysian news outlets reported.

Irene was found unconscious and covered in blood in the school hall on the day of the alleged murder.

She was reportedly found by her grandmother, who had gone to the school after becoming concerned when her granddaughter had not returned home by 5.30pm that day.

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Three male students, all aged 16, were earlier arrested over the alleged murder and one was ordered to be remanded for six days.

The accused, who is a minor, was not named and did not enter a plea at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court on Thursday, according to news reports. This is because murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

He nodded to indicate that he understood the charge that was read out to him before Magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno during the closed-door hearing, Malay Mail reported.

No bail was granted, and the court fixed Dec 22 for case management and the submission of Irene’s autopsy report, Free Malaysia Today reported.

In the wake of Irene’s killing, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had called for a swift probe and extended his condolences to her family.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry would cooperate with the police investigation. She added her ministry would investigate matters including school security, CCTV coverage, security controls, compliance with standard operating procedures, discipline and school management.

According to Fadhlina, initial investigations found that while it had CCTVs, none had covered the location where Irene’s body was found.

Under Section 302 of the Penal Code, those convicted of murder may face the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and caning.

In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old. Under the Child Act 2001, individuals under 18 at the time of the offence cannot be sentenced to death.