3 students arrested over alleged murder of 16-year-old female schoolmate in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Three male students were arrested over the alleged murder of a female schoolmate at a secondary school in Johor, as Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for a swift probe on Sunday (Oct 4).

Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, 16, was found unconscious and covered in blood in a school hall in Yong Peng on Saturday, local media reported.

One of the three suspects, who are all 16, was brought to the Magistrate's Court in Johor on Sunday morning, where a six-day remand order was granted until Oct 9.

The boy had no previous criminal record, according to Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad. The status of the other two suspects is unclear.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to conduct an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation to identify the cause of the incident.

"If there are criminal elements, firm action must be taken in accordance with the law," he said.

"The safety of our children is a shared responsibility. The government will not compromise in ensuring their safety and well-being are always protected.”

Anwar also extended his condolences to tto the victim's family and relatives.

Police arrested the three suspects just hours after the victim's body was found, reported The Star.

The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

"An autopsy was conducted today at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat," Ab Rahaman said on Sunday, Bernama reported.

"The victim sustained several injuries to her head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Ab Rahaman said that the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be established.

Irene was found by her grandmother, who went to the school after becoming concerned when her granddaughter had not returned home by 5.30pm, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.