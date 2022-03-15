5 things to know about Johor’s new chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Mr Onn Hafiz is the great-grandson of Mr Onn Jaafar, the founding father of UMNO.

The late Mr Onn, who was a journalist, was credited with unifying a divided Malay community in the face of British rule to form UMNO in May 1946.

Mr Onn Hafiz is also the grandson of Malaysia’s third prime minister Hussein Onn, a respected politician who was referred to as the country’s “Father of Unity”.

The chief minister is also nephew to Malaysia’s current Senior Minister and UMNO vice president Hishammuddin Hussein.

When Mr Onn Hafiz was first fielded as an UMNO candidate in the 2018 general election, he was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying: “I hope to do my level best to serve the people, as did the late Datuk Onn, the late Tun Hussein, and Datuk Hishammuddin.”

“I hope to continue their legacy in serving the people,” he said.

His great-great-grandfather Jaafar Muhammad, father of Mr Onn, was Johor’s first chief minister.

Mr Onn Hafiz is also the deputy chief of UMNO’s Simpang Renggam division in Johor.