Johor Pakatan Harapan aims to better performance in Malaysia GE15

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan coalition is setting its sights on winning up to 22 out of 26 federal seats in Johor for the upcoming Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15).

If this is achieved, it will be an improvement from the 2018 polls when the coalition won 18 parliamentary seats in the southern state and helped PH clinch a historic victory to defeat the Barisan Nasional (BN) and form the federal government.

Speaking during a press conference after announcing the coalition’s candidates on Thursday (Nov 3), Johor PH chairman Salahuddin Ayub said: “We do not just aim to retain 18 parliamentary seats from 2018, but we do have the potential of adding a few more as well.”

He added that Johor is a state that can make a big contribution to the total number of federal seats for PH to form the new government.

“We can even go to 21 or 22 seats, on top of the 18 that we won in the last GE,” added the former minister for agriculture and agro-based Industry under the previous PH government.