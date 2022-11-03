Johor Pakatan Harapan aims to better performance in Malaysia GE15
The coalition is aiming to retain the 18 federal seats it won in 2018 and could add a few more in the upcoming polls, said Johor PH chairman Salahuddin Ayub.
JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan coalition is setting its sights on winning up to 22 out of 26 federal seats in Johor for the upcoming Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15).
If this is achieved, it will be an improvement from the 2018 polls when the coalition won 18 parliamentary seats in the southern state and helped PH clinch a historic victory to defeat the Barisan Nasional (BN) and form the federal government.
Speaking during a press conference after announcing the coalition’s candidates on Thursday (Nov 3), Johor PH chairman Salahuddin Ayub said: “We do not just aim to retain 18 parliamentary seats from 2018, but we do have the potential of adding a few more as well.”
He added that Johor is a state that can make a big contribution to the total number of federal seats for PH to form the new government.
“We can even go to 21 or 22 seats, on top of the 18 that we won in the last GE,” added the former minister for agriculture and agro-based Industry under the previous PH government.
There are a total of 222 seats in Malaysia's Lower House and a minimum of 112 seats is needed to clinch a simple majority and form a new government.
Johor is considered a key battleground because it is the state with the second highest number of parliamentary seats.
In his speech at the event, Mr Salahuddin outlined that PH can meet its objective in GE15 by first strengthening its base in the southern belt of Johor.
He said that victories in the federal seats of Tanjung Piai, Iskandar Puteri, Pulai, Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang, Tebrau must be attained convincingly, and the coalition must also look to break new ground in Pontian and Pengerang - two BN strongholds in the southern belt.
“Look at Pengerang and Pontian. These areas are an advantage to PH because of our track record and grassroots there,” said Mr Salahuddin, who is also deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).
Pakatan Harapan comprises the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Amanah.
PH has also formed an electoral pact with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) for the upcoming polls.
LIKELY TO FACE STIFF CHALLENGE FROM BN
In Johor, PKR will field 11 candidates, DAP 8 candidates, Amanah five candidates while MUDA will be naming 2 candidates.
Johor is one of the states which has not dissolved its legislative assembly for the upcoming general election because it held state polls earlier this year.
BN cruised to victory in the state election, clinching 40 out of 56 seats, while PH and MUDA won just 13 seats.
This was a drastic dip from the coalition's stellar performance in the 2018 general election when PH clinched 36 out of 56 state seats.
PH’s victory in the Johor state assembly was the first time in Malaysia’s history that Johor, considered a BN stronghold and bastion of UMNO, fell to the opposition.
However, following the Sheraton Move political manoeuvre in February 2020 that saw key component party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaving PH, the coalition was ousted from the federal government and the Johor state government.
Speaking at Thursday’s event, PKR’s Maszlee Malik outlined that PH managed to prove in 2018 that Johor was no longer a BN stronghold and that it was important for the coalition to draw on that same spirit for GE15.
“Our victory in GE14 was a significant achievement in modern Malaysia. For the first time BN Johor fell, and this is part of history,” said Dr Maszlee.
“We must ensure that we wrest back Johor. Yes, the state polls are over but the federal polls are more important. It defines our policies, our livelihoods, our health and importantly the education of our children,” added the former education minister.
Many senior PH leaders will be facing fierce contests to defend their seats.
On Wednesday night, BN election director Mohamad Hasan outlined that the coalition should aim to win at least 20 out of 26 federal seats. Perikatan Nasional (PN) also has a strong base in northern Johor as its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin will be looking to defend his seat in Pagoh.
Dr Maszlee will face stiff competition to defend his Simpang Renggam seat against Mr Hasni Mohammad, Johor’s former chief minister and Benut state assemblyman.
Mr Salahuddin will also have to overcome veteran UMNO leader Nur Jazlan Mohamad if he were to retain his seat.