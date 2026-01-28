Johor conducting water bombing for partially controlled Pengerang peatland fire

PENGERANG: Johor’s fire and rescue department will carry out water bombing on Wednesday (Jan 28) in efforts to extinguish a peatland fire in Pengerang that started last Friday.

Fifty-two per cent of the 99.55 hectares affected – which is roughly equivalent to 120 football fields – has been brought under control, said the department's deputy director Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady on Wednesday, as reported by news outlet Sinar Harian.

The department said the fire spread rapidly due to dry and windy weather, sending thick smoke into the Taman Bayu Damai residential area to its south.

Air quality in Singapore has also been affected but as at 6pm on Tuesday, the country’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 39-61, within the Good to Moderate range, said its National Environment Agency.