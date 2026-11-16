Johor government reports suspicious accounts over false claims about state projects

SINGAPORE: Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Monday (Nov 16) flagged several suspicious social media accounts posting allegations about development projects and public facilities in the state, saying that a police report and official complaint have been made to Malaysia's communications regulator.

In a Facebook post, Onn Hafiz said many of the accounts had no followers and published posts using similar wording about projects worth hundreds of millions of ringgit and companies whose names he described as strange and dubious.

He said the authorities had been asked to investigate the accounts, the content they were spreading and whether there was any coordinated activity behind them.

Screenshots shared by Onn Hafiz showed several Threads accounts with no followers posting complaints about public facilities in Johor, while attributing them to purported projects worth hundreds of millions of ringgit.

The posts cited project values ranging from RM111 million (US$27 million) to RM888 million and named companies including “Flying Teapot Circus Sdn Bhd”, “Dancing Broccoli Palace Sdn Bhd” and “Disco Potato Planet Sdn Bhd”.

"I am always open to receiving reprimands, criticism, and complaints from the people of Johor," said Onn Hafiz in the post, which was written in Malay.

"Every complaint will be investigated and action will be taken. However, if there are parties who deliberately use fake accounts to fabricate stories or spread false information to incite the people, this matter cannot be taken lightly," he added.

ELECTION SEASON

Onn Hafiz also referred to the current election period, urging "mature and responsible politics".

“We can have different opinions, criticise and disagree, but we must not let political differences become a reason to spread false information or mislead the people.”

Onn Hafiz secured a fresh mandate in Johor’s state election in July, retaining his Machap seat as his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition won 48 of the state assembly’s 56 seats. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) took the remaining eight.

On Saturday, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional swept to a resounding victory in Melaka's state election, winning 24 of 28 seats in a result that underscored the growing strength of their Malay unity pact and dealt another setback to PH.

Johor has seen rapid development in recent years, driven in part by investments in data centres and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The state government has faced scrutiny over whether infrastructure can keep pace with the surge in investment.

Onn Hafiz has previously pushed back against claims linking Johor’s growing data centre industry to water supply disruptions, saying such allegations could undermine public confidence and the state’s investment prospects.