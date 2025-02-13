US$582 million mixed-use development with mall, hotel, apartments to be integrated with Johor’s Bukit Chagar RTS Link station

JOHOR BAHRU: Passengers using the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link in future will have direct access to a mixed-use development – comprising a retail mall, hotel, apartments and carpark – linked to the RTS station in Johor.

The RM2.6 billion (US$582 million) development will be a public-private partnership between Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) and local conglomerate Sunway Group.

Both sides signed a strategic partnership agreement on Thursday (Feb 13) witnessed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The 1.71 hectare (17,100 sqm) development, which will be integrated with the Bukit Chagar RTS Link station and Johor Bahru’s immigration complex, is set to be built over about eight years.

It is the first integrated development of such a scale to be built in Johor. Construction is scheduled to begin next month.

Its multi-storey carpark will have 1,550 car lots and over 1,000 motorcycle lots. In its first phase, the motorcycle lots and about 850 car lots are expected to be completed by Nov 30, 2026, in time for the start of RTS Link operations in end-2026.

Its serviced apartments as well as other amenities – which include education facilities and a health and wellness hub – are expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2033.

No further details were given on how many retail outlets, apartment units or hotel rooms the project will house.