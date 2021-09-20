Delays in furniture deliveries from Johor to Singapore as COVID-19 curbs jam production lines

JOHOR BAHRU: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Johor-based company Mi Kuang furniture would make around five delivery trips to Singapore every week.

There would be a long list of orders from customers and furniture partner companies in Singapore, recalled firm manager Philip Fong.

“We had a stable number of requests for interior design and carpentry work, in particular for customised sofas, bed frames and wardrobes,” he said.

“But all that seems a long time ago now.”

These days, the company is able to only sustain one delivery trip per week across the Causeway, with its overall business dipping by between 60 per cent to 70 per cent.

Many retail and furniture manufacturers based in Johor, like Mi Kuang, are focused on servicing the Singapore market.

However, over the last few months, COVID-19 has disrupted their production lines, as factories were barred from operating due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and total lockdown imposed by the federal government.

This has led to companies being unable to fulfil orders from customers and partners in Singapore.

While many in the industry have been allowed to resume operations, the presence of numerous active clusters in workplaces and possibility of further lockdowns mean that there is no guarantee when output will go back to the same level as before.

For Mi Kuang, it has a furniture manufacturing factory located in Pekan Nenas, near Pontian.

The factory was asked to shut due to the total lockdown imposed by the government on Jun 1, which barred non-essential economic sectors from operating, including furniture sectors.

“The closure of factories, shortage of raw materials and labour disruptions due to COVID-19 are among the major issues every furniture manufacturer in Johor is facing,” said Fong.

Mi Kuang’s factory has resumed operations fully as of early September, and Fong is optimistic that the backlog in orders can be cleared soon.