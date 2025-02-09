Wide range of industries in Johor-Singapore SEZ offers buffer against global trade tensions, says state’s chief minister

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: The diverse industries earmarked for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and a resilient workforce will help the SEZ manage uncertainties arising from trade tensions between America and China, said Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Speaking to CNA in an exclusive interview on Friday (Feb 7), exactly a month after both Singapore and Malaysia inked an agreement on the SEZ, Onn Hafiz also stressed that Johor’s top priority now is to focus on implementing the zone’s policies as well as attracting investors so that it can complement the economic strengths of Singapore and Malaysia’s Klang Valley.

“I think if you look at the sectors, there is a clear show that we are diversifying into lots of industries, I think that should help manage the uncertainties that's happening in the world,” he said.

“And at the same time, we are putting a lot of effort when it comes to (developing) our talents. And I think by having a resilient workforce, by giving them proper training and education, we should be able to embrace (the challenges of a global trade war) quite well,” he added.

Economists have warned that United States President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs - amid heightened geopolitical tensions - could trigger permanent change around supply chains and that Malaysia could suffer a spillover effect.

On Feb 1, Trump ordered 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. He also hit China with a 10 per cent tariff in addition to levies already in place.

However, Mexico and Canada later said Trump has agreed to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighbouring countries.

Beijing has fired back with retaliatory duties and also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization.