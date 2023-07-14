Singapore, Malaysia to study setting up special economic zone in Johor

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will set up a task force to study the setting up of a special economic zone in Johor and are one step closer to launching a new ferry service between Tuas in Singapore and Puteri Harbour in Johor.

Singapore’s National Development Minister Desmond Lee told reporters on Friday (Jul 14) that both Singapore and Malaysia welcome the idea of a special economic zone as it will bring “a lot of benefits” to people in Singapore, Malaysia and the Malaysian state of Johor.

“Not just in enhancing the economy and providing a tremendous value proposition that builds on the strengths and attractiveness of both Johor and Singapore,” he said on the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM).

“But it will bring tangible benefits in terms of jobs, livelihoods and better lives for both people living in Johor and Singapore.”

The JMCIM noted that the special economic zone will help drive sustainable growth, develop human capital, and improve infrastructure and connectivity.

It will also build on Johor's strong growth and significant investments in the region by Singapore, said JMCIM in a statement on Friday.

Johor recorded RM70.6 billion (US$15.6 billion) worth of foreign investments in 2022, across various sectors including electrical and electronics, medical equipment, food manufacturing and data centres.

The task force studying the special economic zone will give a progress update at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, to be held in Singapore later this year.

It will be led by the Ministry of Trade & Industry from Singapore and Ministry of Economy from Malaysia, with the support of relevant government agencies from both countries.