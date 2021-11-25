Johor police say viral statement of snatch thieves waiting for travellers with Malaysia-Singapore border reopening is fake

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police on Wednesday (Nov 24) refuted a statement going viral on social media that Singaporeans may face snatch thieves in the district when the Malaysia-Singapore border is open.

Singapore and Malaysia will launch a land vaccinated travel lane via the Causeway on Nov 29. Travellers must use designated bus services in the first phase of the scheme.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police would take stern action against irresponsible parties for spreading fake information, rumours or unverified news on the matter.

He said that the overall crime index in the state for the year as of Tuesday fell by 2,610 cases or 39.67 per cent, and the situation is under control.

"Snatch thefts in Johor in the same period also recorded a fall of 125 cases which is equivalent to 77.64 per cent compared to last year.

"Similarly, motorcycle thefts also dropped by 1,099 cases or 51.05 per cent," he said.

Ayob Khan said police would continue to act aggressively to eradicate crimes and ensure the state is safe to live in and visit.

He advised the public not to believe viral statements on social media and to verify the information received.

The statement alleged hundreds of thieves on motorcycles in the district were awaiting tourists from Singapore when the Malaysia-Singapore border is reopened.

The statement among others claimed that the police would not be taking action if such cases occur, as there would be too many thieves in the state.