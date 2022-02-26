Multi-cornered fights in all 56 seats for Johor state election

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 239 candidates will contest 56 seats in the 15th Johor state election, said the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday (Feb 26).

There will be no straight fights in this election.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a press conference after nomination closed at 10am that both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be contesting all 56 seats.

BN is made up of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). They will contest 37, 15 and four seats respectively.

There 50 candidates from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, 42 from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), seven from Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), six from Warisan and 16 independent candidates, among others.

“Campaigning will take place until 11.59pm on Mar 11,” said Mr Abdul Ghani.

Early voting will take place on Mar 8, while polling has been set for Mar 12.

There will be seven three-cornered fights, 35 four-cornered fights, eight five-cornered fights, four six-cornered fights, and two seven-cornered fights.

Mr Abdul Ghani said there are 202 male candidates and 37 female candidates.

The oldest candidate is 71 years old, while the youngest is 26 years old.

Johor’s state assembly, which has 56 seats, was dissolved by Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Jan 22.