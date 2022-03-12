Barisan Nasional cruises to victory in Johor state election, hits two-thirds majority target

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) on Saturday (Mar 12) cruised to victory in the Johor state election and achieved its target of a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

At 12.10am, results on the Election Commission (EC) website showed that BN won 40 seats out of 56 in the state legislature. Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Malaysian United Democracy Alliance (MUDA) won 13 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won three seats.

Earlier, EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said in a press conference: “As of 11.05pm, BN has won 29 seats out of 56 seats. With this, (it) has clinched a simple majority of more than 50 per cent.”

BN comprises the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). They contested 37, 15, and four seats respectively.

Caretaker chief minister Hasni Mohammad retained the Benut seat, getting 10,896 votes while his nearest challenger Mr Isa Abd Hamid from PN won 5,037 votes.

Speaking at a press conference after the victory was announced officially, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the result were "beyond BN's expectations".

"We feel that this victory is a present for all Johoreans who have placed their confidence in BN again," said Ahmad Zahid.

The UMNO president added that BN will nominate Mr Hasni as chief minister of Johor again.

Ahmad Zahid also paid special tribute to former prime minister Najib Razak for helping with the coalition's campaigning efforts. "This victory is also a present for Bossku," said Ahmad Zahid, in reference to Najib's nickname among his supporters.

Mr Hasni said during the press conference: “Today, Johor has made its voice loud and clear. Today, Johor chose stability over emotions, chose pragmatism over idealism (and) chose strength over anger.”

"For all the ups and downs of this campaign, you helped remind everyone that politics isn't a game," he added.

Mr Hasni also pledged that his government would work hard to implement the pledges in the election manifesto.