UMNO dissolved Johor government around Chinese New Year to lower the voter turnout: Amanah organising secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Political manoeuvring by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to dissolve the Johor state assembly and trigger elections close to Chinese New Year is aimed at hindering ethnic Chinese residents from going out to vote, claimed Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) organising secretary Suhaizan Kayat.

Mr Suhaizan, who was the speaker of the Johor state assembly before it was dissolved on Jan 22, made the comments during a televised dialogue shown on Astro Awani. He was participating in the dialogue on Thursday (Jan 27) evening alongside Johor’s caretaker chief minister Hasni Mohammad and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s commissioner in Johor Abdullah Husin.

Mr Suhaizan posited that UMNO was keen to keep voter turnout low as it would give the party a bigger chance of success in the upcoming polls.

He cited how the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional coalition clinched a resounding victory in the Melaka state election last November with a low voter turnout of around 65 per cent.

“UMNO wants the people to not go out and vote. That’s why the date is chosen (to hold elections) close to Chinese New Year. The ethnic Chinese residents will be in a festive mood and many will travel across the country to meet their loved ones,” said Mr Suhaizan.

“They will be forced to choose between enjoying the Chinese New Year festivities or to go out and vote. A lower voter turnout is exactly what UMNO wants,” he added.

Mr Suhaizan also noted that many of these Chinese voters, as evident during the 2018 General Elections, tend to back the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He added that the timing was also opportune for UMNO because many of the Johorean workers based in Singapore would find it difficult to come back to vote given the pandemic situation.

Even with Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangements in place between Singapore and Malaysia, Mr Suhaizan noted that many would find it difficult to travel home to cast their ballots due to travel quota restrictions.

“These workers are predominantly Chinese and many will not be able to vote … with current COVID-19 measures in place,” said Mr Suhaizan.