Johor’s economy thriving - so why is cost of living a likely hot-button issue for state election?

JOHOR BAHRU: When purchasing officer Ahmad Azri Azizi was ready to get married and start a family, he had wanted to buy a two-storey townhouse near Johor Bahru city centre.

The homes he had in mind were part of Johor's affordable housing scheme, Rumah Mampu Milik Johor (RMMJ), where some townhouse units are priced at around RM180,000 (US$44,440).

But after years of unsuccessful applications, the 32-year-old gave up.

"People say anything below RM300,000 is rare now," said Ahmad Azri. "It's really challenging to get the kind of house you want at a price you can afford."

Instead, he and his wife, a civil servant, bought a compact double-storey house in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, for RM290,000 on the resale market this year.

Their home, which has a built-up area of 600 square feet, is about an hour's drive from Johor Bahru during peak periods. The larger home he once envisioned, closer to where he works, remains out of reach.

"Financially, we just can't afford it,” he said.