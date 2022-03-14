Lack of unity among opposition main reason for poor Johor showing; no use blaming voter turnout, says DAP

KUALA LUMPUR: It is useless to pin Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) poor performance in the recent Johor state election on lower voter turnout in order to cover up other faults, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a Monday (Mar 14) press statement.

Mr Lim said the party rejected the excuse that a new wave of COVID-19 infections was the sole reason for the poor electoral turnout, and called for opposition parties to face up to reality that they bore some responsibility for their losses.

This was in addition to his allegation that the winning Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition had “played dirty” with “abuse of government machinery, media and practising money politics”.

“Lack of opposition unity caused by failing to use a common logo, a common vision, or any discussion of a MB (chief minister) candidate and the fragmentation of opposition support with many opposition parties contesting against each other did not help,” Lim said.

He pointed to Sabah-based Parti Warisan, which debuted in Peninsular Malaysia with the Johor state election, that had contested six seats against PH incumbents.