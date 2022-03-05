In quest to reclaim Johor, Pakatan Harapan hindered by split votes and fragmented opposition

JOHOR BAHRU: It was the first big Pakatan Harapan (PH) rally for the Johor polls and predictably, the campaign speeches touched on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and former prime minister Najib Razak.

The star speaker of Tuesday (Mar 1) night was Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamed Sabu, who employed his usual light-hearted speaking style to simplify the complex scandal, describing the questionable channelling of funds under Najib’s watch for the crowd.

Also present were candidates contesting in the election, such as Mr Liew Chin Tong from Democratic Action Party (DAP), Mr Dzulkefly Ahmad from Amanah and Ms Amira Aisya Abd Aziz of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).

The bulk of the rally content was very reminiscent of the 2018 general election, where PH used the issue, among others, to bring electoral success.

But unlike then, the crowd only numbered about one hundred because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Johor snap polls were engineered by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) of the incumbent ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) on the reason that it needed fresh and strong mandate to continue governing the state.

PH had originally won 30 of the 56 state seats in Johor during the 14th general election in May 2018, when Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was part of the coalition.

It was the first time in Malaysia’s history that Johor, considered a BN stronghold and bastion of UMNO, fell to the opposition.

However, political manoeuvrings at the federal level, which saw Bersatu leaving PH in February 2020, eventually returned Johor to BN.

Before the dissolution of the state assembly, BN was governing Johor alongside Perikatan Nasional (PN), which comprises Bersatu and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

The ongoing state election is important for all political parties, as it is widely seen as a prelude to a general election that is expected to be called soon.

However, analysts and politicians have noted that the winds of change that caused the downfall of BN in the last general election are no longer blowing as hard these days.

Unlike 2018, the odds are against the opposition and PH as people are now disillusioned with the political situation that has seen three prime ministers installed since the general election.

“It’s different. In 2018, we had a big wave, but we don’t have that now. It’s not as huge as 2018,” Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad, who is defending his Kota Iskandar seat in a five-way contest, told CNA.