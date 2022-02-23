Pejuang to contest 42 seats in Johor polls; Mahathir to skip campaign trail on doctors' advice

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), the political party helmed by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, has confirmed that it will be contesting 42 out of the 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

However, Dr Mahathir will not be travelling to Johor for the campaigning period on doctor’s advice to safeguard his health.

Pejuang launched its manifesto during a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 23), where Dr Mahathir made his first media appearance since he was discharged from hospital on Feb 5.

Dr Mahathir said in the press conference that he thinks Pejuang has “a good chance” in the upcoming polls.

“Although we are just contesting 42 seats, we hope that people who dislike corruption, dislike shamelessness and dislike the old ways will support us,” said Dr Mahathir.

“We are focused on quality candidates. They are not involved in corruption and have no interest in getting rich on politics. They are not all politicians. They are nationalists who want our country to be governed correctly,” he added.

The Member of Parliament for Langkawi said that some of the candidates Pejuang will put forth have never been involved in politics before this, but they are keen to enter the political arena to bring about change in government.

“They are angry with how politics have been misused by certain politicians. They want to find a way so that people like these have no place. That’s why they agreed to become candidates, not for themselves but for the party,” said Dr Mahathir.

The two-time former premier also unveiled Pejuang’s election manifesto entitled “Aspiration for Johor”, which includes brief plans to close the economic gap between different districts across the state as well as to boost Johor’s status as a southern economic hub.

Pejuang will be making its electoral debut in Johor.