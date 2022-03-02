Perikatan Nasional to strengthen Johor’s economy if given mandate in polls: Muhyiddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) launched its manifesto for the Johor polls on Wednesday (Mar 2), with an emphasis on economic growth.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that the coalition would prepare a comprehensive and holistic decade-long plan to strengthen the state’s economy.

“The plan will prioritise the involvement of people from all walks of life and focuses on strategic and high-impact industries, including digital infrastructure, modern public transport, green energy generation and smart agriculture,” he said at the launch of the coalition’s manifesto.

He said that with holistic planning, more high-income and quality jobs could be offered to the people of Johor.

Themed “Demi Bangsa Johor (For the People of Johor)”, PN’s pledges are based on eight pillars, namely corruption-free leadership, strengthening of the economy, dealing with the cost of living, care for the people, social welfare, infrastructure efficiency, boosting tourism and environmental sustainability.

Mr Muhyiddin claimed that the manifesto was not rhetoric, but “realistic” and “practical” commitments.

During a press conference after the manifesto launch, Mr Muhyiddin said that as the chairman of the National Recovery Council, he was concerned about Johor’s situation.

“Johor was among the states most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the coming years, there needs to be a persistent effort for Johor to recover and rise again. Not just like the year 2019, but even better,” he said.

“We know exactly what we need to do to bring back Johor or move Johor forward compared to other states,” added Mr Muhyiddin, who was Johor chief minister from 1986 to 1995.

PN will be contesting all 56 seats, with component parties Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) standing in 33 seats, 15 seats and eight seats respectively.

As for PN’s candidate for chief minister, Mr Muhyiddin said that it would be announced at the right time.