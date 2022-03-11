Johor state election: Volunteers deliver final batch of 1,021 postal ballots from Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,021 postal votes cast by Singapore-based voters arrived in Malaysia on Thursday (Mar 10) ahead of the Johor state polls on Mar 12.

The Undi Johor initiative, launched by several non-governmental organisations such as charity group 1ThirdMedia Movement and Malaysian youth democracy movement Undi18, has worked to collect and consolidate postal votes from Johor residents working in Singapore.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported that Malaysian volunteers from the 1Thirdmedia Movement would work to collect postal votes around Singapore before taking them back to Johor.

Volunteer Farrah Diyana Mohamad Ali, 34, said about 5,000 postal ballot papers were collected, with two deliveries made on Mar 6 and Mar 8.

Thursday's delivery was the last batch of postal votes from Singapore handled by these volunteers.