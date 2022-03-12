Johor state election: Voter turnout at about 50% as of 4pm

JOHOR BAHRU: The voter turnout for the 15th Johor state election stood at about 50 per cent as of 4pm on Saturday (Mar 12), according to Malaysia's Election Commission (EC).

Polling stations closed at 6pm and official results are expected later in the night.

Johor chief minister Hasni Mohammad was among those who voted in the Pekan Nanas state constituency.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate has contested the Benut state seat since 2008. In the 14th General Election, he defended the seat with a 4,447-vote majority.

A total of 239 candidates from 15 political parties are vying for 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly.