Warisan to contest six seats in Johor polls, first time campaigning outside Sabah

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Warisan will field six candidates in the upcoming Johor polls, the first time that the Sabah-based party is contesting outside of the East Malaysian state.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal told a press conference on Friday (Feb 25) that all six candidates, comprising a mix of young and experienced professionals are from Johor and not from anywhere else.

“We want to have a very strong opposition in the Johor state assembly for check and balance. This is also preparation to face the 15th general elections. This is the starting point for us in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said at the ceremony to announce his party’s candidates. .

Mr Shafie said they did not want to align themselves to any party or coalition, but rather to the people of Johor.

“It’s not the politicians who can change the political landscape of the country. It is only the people of this country. If you want to change, this is the moment for us to change,” he said, adding that Warisan is a multi-racial party.

The six candidates are Hishamuddin Busri who will contest in Pekan Nanas, Sandara Segaran Arumugam who will contest in Bekok, Mohamed Noor Suleiman in Mahkota, Chen Hain Kai in Johor Jaya, Lee Ming Wen in Bukit Batu, and Mohamed Ridza Busu in Permas.

Mr Shafie said they were contesting to win the seats, but this would depend on the wishes of the people.

“We know it’s not easy, but we need to have confidence. Effort must also be there,” he said, adding that they were there to provide another choice to the voters.

He also said that they needed to reach every voter in each area they were contesting.

This will be the first time that the Sabah-based party will be contesting outside the state. Warisan is not part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) led opposition coalition that had entered into an agreement to avoid multi-cornered contests among each other.

Nominations for the Johor polls will take place on Saturday morning.