Johor youths decide: As parties target first-time voters, election outcome an indicator of national trends

YOUNGER VOTERS, YOUNGER CANDIDATES

Political parties have also picked their candidates bearing in mind the potential demographic dividends.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman believes that the Johor election will be a game-changer as the number of new voters, especially in the youth segment, is huge.

He told CNA: “We cannot take their votes lightly. They are not loyal to any political party.”

Mr Syed Saddiq, 29, said this would force political parties and politicians to fight and represent young people a lot more.

“You can see all political parties competing with one another to nominate more young candidates and talk about more youth-centred issues such as jobs, the gig economy, wages, and affordable housing.

“I think this is great because it creates a competition … Politics now becomes about issues and no longer just about personalities,” he said.

MUDA is making its electoral debut in the Johor polls, contesting in seven seats.

The party, which was officially registered in December last year, aims to champion key issues that cut across age, from corruption to institutional reforms.

They have an understanding with Pakatan Harapan (PH) although they will be clashing with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the Larkin seat.

DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) had earlier made way for MUDA to contest in six seats, namely Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.

Of the 239 candidates contesting in the 56 seats, 60 of them are aged 40 and below, with eight of them aged 30 and below.

The youngest candidates are aged 26 - Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Kelly Chye Pei Yee who is standing in Mengkibol and Parti Pejuang Tanahair’s (Pejuang) Muhammad Airel Zabridin who is standing in Tangkak.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) senior fellow Oh Ei Sun believes that the youth voters would feel more connected to candidates in their age group.

“They (young voters) are important primarily because they are untested. Therefore, their willingness to come out to vote is yet to be determined. Their voting preferences are of interest to most parties,” he told CNA.

MUDA secretary-general Amira Aisya, 27, told CNA that even though the Undi18 initiative was necessary, many voters in this age bracket are not aware that they are able to vote, especially those in the rural areas.

“Most of the 18 or 19-year-olds are aware of issues that impact them, but they are not aware that they can go out to vote. We are imploring them to go out and vote.

“As any political party for the new generation, it is not just trying to get them to join your party and vote for you but giving them awareness,” said Ms Amira who is contesting the Puteri Wangsa seat.