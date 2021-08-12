I will not hesitate to dissolve state assembly, says Johor sultan as he warns against 'political games'

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said on Thursday (Aug 12) that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state legislature if assemblymen continued to engage in "political games" and struggle for power.

In a statement published on his Facebook page after he spoke at the opening of the state assembly, the sultan said: "I will not entertain any political games by assemblymen and risk destabilising my state and government. If that occurs, then I will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly."

“We don’t need politicians to represent the people if all they think about is themselves and not the interests and welfare of the people,” he added.

Thursday marked the first sitting of the state legislature since Malaysia imposed a state of emergency back in January.